Ulee Moore Sr , age 88 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Meadowbrook Healthcare & Rehab after an extended illness.  He was a native of Valley Head, AL, a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War,and a factory worker.  Graveside Services will be held at Fairview cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Fairview cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside. 

Survivors are:

4 Sons-                                Ulee Moore Jr.                              Lake Whales, FL

                                             Ben Moore                                    Winter Haven, FL

                                            Keith Murphy                                Webster, FL

                                           Jeffery Lee Moore                          Lakeland, FL

2 Daughters-                    Nancy Moore                                   Holland, MI

                                          Stephanie Poag                               Lawrenceburg, TN

8 Grandchildren

11 Great Grandchilden

Preceded in death by:

Wife of 32 years- Nancy Fields Moore

