Ulee Moore Sr , age 88 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Meadowbrook Healthcare & Rehab after an extended illness. He was a native of Valley Head, AL, a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War,and a factory worker. Graveside Services will be held at Fairview cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Fairview cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
Survivors are:
4 Sons- Ulee Moore Jr. Lake Whales, FL
Ben Moore Winter Haven, FL
Keith Murphy Webster, FL
Jeffery Lee Moore Lakeland, FL
2 Daughters- Nancy Moore Holland, MI
Stephanie Poag Lawrenceburg, TN
8 Grandchildren
11 Great Grandchilden
Preceded in death by:
Wife of 32 years- Nancy Fields Moore
