Vada-Marie Garner, age 44, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Decatur, AL, a desk clerk and a light in this world. She touched every life she came in contact with. She will be missed by many and remembered by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Hunter Garner; her mother, Bonnie Lee Bronk; grandparents, Larry and Glenetta Kimbrell; two sisters, Sherry Gabel and Rachel Kimbrell; and nephew, Ethan Kimbrell.
She is survived by one brother, John Garner; nieces, Victoria WIlliams, Brenlee Williams, Ava Garner, M'lee Brazier, Bella Williams, Paige Churchwell, and Raven Hartsfield; nephews, Hunter Williams, Tyler Williams, Isaac Williams, Kenneth Garner, Braeden Ringueberg, Gaven Hartsfield, Zach Isbell, and Kenneth Andrew Welcher; sisters, Bucky Kimbrell, Misty Kimbrell, Shannon Sinex, and Shannon Keough.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.