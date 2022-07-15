Vanessa Gail White Torres, 70, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on July 13, 2022. Vanesa was a loving homemaker, wife, and mother and a member of the Pentecostal faith.
Vanessa is survived by:
Son: Jaime A. “Andy” Torres II
Brother: Roger Dale White
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Edward Clayton White and Lessie Mae Scott White
Husband: Jaime A. Torres-Burgos
There will be a graveside service held for Vanessa on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at Tabernacle Cemetery in Greenhill, AL with Rev. R.D. White of Kennett Square, PA officiating.
In lieu of flowers or other mementos please consider a donating here –
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.