LOCAL OBITUARY

Vanessa Gail White Torres, 70, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on July 13, 2022. Vanesa was a loving homemaker, wife, and mother and a member of the Pentecostal faith.

Vanessa is survived by:

Son: Jaime A. “Andy” Torres II

Brother: Roger Dale White

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Edward Clayton White and Lessie Mae Scott White

Husband: Jaime A. Torres-Burgos

There will be a graveside service held for Vanessa on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at Tabernacle Cemetery in Greenhill, AL with Rev. R.D. White of Kennett Square, PA officiating.

In lieu of flowers or other mementos please consider a donating here –

https://gofund.me/6537ed4a

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

