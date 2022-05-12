Velma Haddix, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Columbus, IN, a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Tipton Paisley; her husband, Russell Haddix; one brother, Wilmer Paisley; and one sister, Elsie Smith.
She is survived by two sons, David Haddix (Teresa) of Nashville, TN
and Alex Haddix (Gina) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Reese Paisley of North Platte, NE; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
