Vernon Ray Giles, age 81 of Summertown, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 23, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1940 in Leoma, TN. He was of the Christian Faith. He served his country honorably as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force for twelve years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served two tours in Vietnam totaling three years in-country, with one assignment reporting directly to General Westmoreland. He possessed the character and reputation that allowed him to hold a Top Secret level clearance while serving. He was awarded multiple commendations for his meritorious service. He continued to serve his community as Postmaster of the Summertown Post Office for thirty years. He loved his country, was a faithful patriot and was truly a great American. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and loved most of all his wife and family and spending time with them.
He is preceded in death by his mother Bessie Murrell Giles, his father Ray Giles, one sister Jo Evelyn Walker and an infant sister Millie Fay Giles.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lois Curtis Giles of Summertown, TN, two daughters Crystal (Christy) Dixon (John) of Walnut, MS, Joanna Uzzell (Joey) of Columbia, TN, three granddaughters, Grayson Dixon of Walnut, MS, Morgan Uzzell of Florence, AL and Allie Uzzell of Columbia, TN, one brother Robert (Bobby) Giles (Jean) of Summertown, TN, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at The Tabernacle Church, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at The Tabernacle Church on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ricky Pitts officiating. Interment will follow at Summertown Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
