Obituary

 Vertie Mae Peters, age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday September 24, 2022,   at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg.  She was a native of Lexington, AL. Retired from M-Fine, and a member of Lexington First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Waylon Hill will be officiating, burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens  

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm   to 6:00 pm on Sunday September 25, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Husband-                          Herbert Peters                              Loretto, TN 

2-Sons-                              Steve Peters                                  Loretto, TN 

                                          Randy Peters                                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

3-Grandchildren-            Renea Dyer- Brad Peters & Jonathan Peters   

2-Great Grandchildren- Kaitlyn Dyer & Courtney Dyer 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Tob & Sallie Mae Kizer Hill 

Grandson- Wesley Peters 

