Vertie Mae Peters, age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lexington, AL. Retired from M-Fine, and a member of Lexington First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Waylon Hill will be officiating, burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday September 25, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Herbert Peters Loretto, TN
2-Sons- Steve Peters Loretto, TN
Randy Peters Lawrenceburg, TN
3-Grandchildren- Renea Dyer- Brad Peters & Jonathan Peters
2-Great Grandchildren- Kaitlyn Dyer & Courtney Dyer
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Tob & Sallie Mae Kizer Hill
Grandson- Wesley Peters
