Vickey Flatt, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Hohenwald, TN, employed with Dura Automotive, and a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William James and Kathleen Butler Smith; one brother, Norman Smith; one grandson, Eli Flatt; and son-in-law, Christopher Kerr.
She is survived by one daughter, M'Lee Kerr of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Tyler Flatt (Amber) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Teddy Smith (Davaleen) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Timmy Smith (Ronnie) of Leoma, TN; three sisters, Linda Smith, Pamela Heard (Jackie), and Judy Campbell (Jerry), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022, with Kevin Marston officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
