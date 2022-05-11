Vicky Sue Davis White, 56, of Lexington, AL passed away May 9, 2022. Vicky was the Assistant Director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Vicky is survived by:
Mother: Patricia Lee Hughes Davis
Father: J.C. Davis
Brothers: Gary Davis & Steve Davis (Anita)
Nephew: Kyle Davis
Special Family: Chelsea Bolen, Hunter Ray, and Cooper Poague
There will be a graveside service for Vicky on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Ray, Shannon Davis, Robbie Jones, James Buddy Davis, Charles Allen, and Dylan Brown.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
