Vicky Sue Davis White, 56, of Lexington, AL passed away May 9, 2022. Vicky was the Assistant Director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Vicky is survived by:

Mother: Patricia Lee Hughes Davis

Father: J.C. Davis

Brothers: Gary Davis & Steve Davis (Anita)

Nephew: Kyle Davis

Special Family: Chelsea Bolen, Hunter Ray, and Cooper Poague

There will be a graveside service for Vicky on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Ray, Shannon Davis, Robbie Jones, James Buddy Davis, Charles Allen, and Dylan Brown.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

