Vincent Howorko, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, September 01, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Detroit, MI, retired from Graphic Packaging, owner of Cousin Vinnies, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Juanita Turpen Howorko; and his brother, John Howorko.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patsy Howorko of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Leon "Bo" Adams of Pulaski, TN; one daughter, Barbara Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Jesse Adams of Pulaski, TN, Emily Corum (Jeremy) of Fayetteville, TN; and Sidni Eddins of Lawrenceburg, TN; one great-grandchild, Kylie Adams of Pulaski, TN; two brothers, Allen Howorko (Bridgett) of CO and Michael Howorko (Ilene) of Chicago, IL; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, September 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 04, 2022, with Johnny Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnertown Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.