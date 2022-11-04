LOCAL OBITUARY

Violet Ferguson , age 81 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and a member of  O K  Baptist Church.  Graveside Service will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Joey Ferguson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

 

Survivors are: 

Nieces & Nephews  

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

