Violet Jean Lovelace, 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away March 29, 2022 at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Violet was born in the Brace community and was a member of Brace Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Ladies Auxiliary.
Violet is survived by:
Sons: Tim Lovelace (Carolyn) of Springfield, TN, Ricky Lovelace (Jackie) of Ethridge, TN, and Mason Heath of Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter: Paula Urban (Chris) of Loretto, TN
(10) Grandchildren, (18) Great-grandchildren, and (4) Great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: James C. Lovelace
Mother: Fanny Pauline Crane
Daughter: Donna Martin
Son: Jimmy Lovelace
Sister: Judy Bennett
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Brace Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the church and burial will be in Brace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
