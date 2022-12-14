Virgil D. Beck, age 82, of Ethridge, TN passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from TVA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Oren and Armintie Louisa Phillips Beck; two brothers, Mack Beck and James Beck; and one sister, Peggy Pickard.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Hill Beck of Ethridge, TN; two sons, Brian Beck (Rita) of Ethridge, TN and Tommy Beck (Cindy) of Ethridge, TN; five grandchildren, Brooke Hall (Chris) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Brianna Seaver (Clint) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Tanner Beck of Nashville, TN, Morgan Beck of Nashville, TN, and Weston Beck of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Judson Hall, Annie Hall, Beck Hall, Ellie Hall, Nora Seaver, Isaac Seaver, and Bo Seaver, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sisters, Edith Joiner of Lawrenceburg, TN, Erma Carrell of Summertown, TN, Carol Brewer of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Betty Addington of Nashville, TN; one brother, Buddy Beck of Lawrenceburg, TN; and sister-in-law, Theresa Beck of Leoma, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:40 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Theresa Beck officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Ethridge School Library, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
