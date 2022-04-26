Virgil Eugene Guttery , age 92 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired water commissoner for the City of Loretto,and of the Christian faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Ted Stricklin will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Okerlene Stanford Guttery Five Points, TN
Son- David Guttery (Judy) Five Points, TN
Daughters- Sandra Lamprecht Lawrenceburg, TN
Susan Terry (Duane) Woodway, TX
Sister- Joyce Sadler Arrington, TN
7 Grandchildren
4 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Taft & Vera Johnson Guttery
Sister- Mary Helen Guttery
Son in law- Jerone Lamprecht
