Virgil Eugene Guttery , age 92 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired water commissoner for the City of Loretto,and of the Christian faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Ted Stricklin will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife-                         Okerlene Stanford Guttery                       Five Points, TN

Son-                           David Guttery (Judy)                                Five Points, TN

Daughters-                Sandra Lamprecht                                    Lawrenceburg, TN

                                   Susan Terry (Duane)                                Woodway, TX

Sister-                       Joyce Sadler                                              Arrington, TN

7 Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Taft & Vera Johnson Guttery

Sister- Mary Helen Guttery

Son in law- Jerone Lamprecht

     

