Virginia Lothrop Charles, 95, of Killen, formerly of Gouldsboro, Maine died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Glenwood Rehab after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 3 PM at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. DeWayne Crumley officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:30-3 PM. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Charles was born to Homer and Mildred Lothrop in Oakland, Maine. She was married to Vernal G. Charles December 1946. She and Vernal started the Reinforced Plastics Boat Company, aka the first Commercial Fiberglass Boat Company in the USA. She was an AVON representative for many years, she would buy lobsters from the fishermen and sell them to companies. She was an avid traveler, she loved any card game, board game and puzzles. She was Past Worthy Grand Matron with Order of the Eastern Star, Maine. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was an avid member of the Killen Senior Center until her recent illness.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Vernal G. Charles; parents; sisters, Rachael Grandberg and Roberta Emmons; brother, Harold Lothrop; grandson, Michael Steele.
Nana is survived by her son, David W. Charles (Sue); granddaughters, Cheri Miles (Shannon) and Erica Alley (John); three great grandchildren, Donovan Alley, Helena Alley, and Joshua Alley; beloved sister, Priscilla Smith; special family, Pete and Carol Alley; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to Debra Darby, Amedisys Home Health, nurses and staff of NAMC 4th floor, and Glenwood Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.