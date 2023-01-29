Virginia (Ginny) Putnam, born on November 29, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama, passed away January 27, 2023, at the age of 95 in Killen, Alabama.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 10-11 AM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM in the chapel. Burial will be in Haleyville, Alabama, at 3 PM.
Ginny was a homemaker and member of the church of Christ, an elder’s wife, and the wife of a World War II veteran. She enjoyed camping, travel, motorcycle riding, watching all sports, hummingbirds, and her tiny dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John Sanford Putnam, her parents, James William Benefield and Maggie Cornelia Dunkin Benefield; brother, James Benefield.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane South (Scotty) and Janet Barrier (Wayne) of Florence, Alabama; grandchildren, John, (Karen), Jeff (Jamie), Jason (Gina), and Jared (Cathy) South; Jenny (Mike) Johnson, Jamie (Katie), Joey (Anna), Jeremy (Robin) Barrier; 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members. The family is grateful to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for her wonderful care during the past 5 ½ years.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.