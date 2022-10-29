Virginia Mae Smith Williams, 96, of Loretto, TN, passed away October 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
Survivors include:
Sons: Paul Williams (Susie), David Williams, Nathan Williams (Robbie)
Sister: Joyce Ruth Story
Grandchildren: David & Ryle Williams, Alicia Quillen, Molly Gray, Christopher Williams, &
Sean Williams
Great grandchildren: Paige, Jake, & Ashley Williams, Taylor & Bradley Williams, Logan Williams,
Addie Quillen, Austin Quillen & Macie Stutts
Great-great grandchildren: Walker Williams & Kate Williams
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Walter Winford Williams
Parents: David Harvey Smith & Virgie E. Hull Smith
Son: James Ronald Williams
Sister: Ozielee Hollis
Grandson: Eric Williams
There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Williams on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00am, at Fairview Cemetery, with Blake Quillen officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: David Williams, Logan Williams, Jake Williams, Anthony Hine & Bryan Hine.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.