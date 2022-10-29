LOCAL OBITUARY

Virginia Mae Smith Williams, 96, of Loretto, TN, passed away October 28, 2022, at her residence.  She was a homemaker and a Christian.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  Paul Williams (Susie), David Williams, Nathan Williams (Robbie)

            Sister:  Joyce Ruth Story

            Grandchildren:  David & Ryle Williams, Alicia Quillen, Molly Gray, Christopher Williams, &

                                                Sean Williams

            Great grandchildren:  Paige, Jake, & Ashley Williams, Taylor & Bradley Williams, Logan Williams,

                                    Addie Quillen, Austin Quillen & Macie Stutts

            Great-great grandchildren:  Walker Williams & Kate Williams

Preceded in death by:

            Husband:  Walter Winford Williams

            Parents:  David Harvey Smith & Virgie E. Hull Smith

            Son:  James Ronald Williams

            Sister:  Ozielee Hollis

            Grandson:  Eric Williams

There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Williams on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00am, at Fairview Cemetery, with Blake Quillen officiating.  Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be: David Williams, Logan Williams, Jake Williams, Anthony Hine & Bryan Hine.

Greenhill Funeral  Home is in charge of all arrangements.

