Virginia Marie Kelley 90 of Pulaski, TN has died on Friday, January 6th at Southern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Kelley was born May 25, 1932 and was a devoted mother and faithful member of Fairview Church of Christ. She was also a long time member of the Giles County Family Community & Education Club. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Leon Kelley, her granddaughter Crystal Kelley, Mother, Vera Jones Blade, Father, William V. Blade and brothers, William E. Blade and Elbe Blade, sisters, Lavada Blade Raymond, Ruby Jewell Blade Colins, Doris Blade, Barbara Blade-McGill and Lera Blade-Clemmons.
Survivors include her son, Steven Lee Kelley (Shelia) , daughter, Waverly Ann Kelley-DeMers (John), Granddaughter, Jaclyn M. DeMers, Grandsons, David M. Kelley (Nickie) and Shawn G. DeMers (April) and five Great Grandchildren, Richard DeMers, John Paul DeMers, Aiden Kelley, Carter Kelley and Ethan Kelley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 09, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Services will be on Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with interment in Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
