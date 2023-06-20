Virginia A. Whitaker Mann passed away on Monday, June 19th, 2023 at National Health Care on Brink Street. She was born on February 9th, 1936, the youngest of 5 daughters, to R.A. and Matilda Whitaker.
Mrs. Mann was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a long-time employee of National Store and C &M Pharmacy. She enjoyed her flowers and worked tirelessly to take care of them.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Hall (Kimothy Oden) of Columbia, TN and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by husbands James Mann and Lonnie Hutton; one son, Dennis Mann; 4 sisters, Nancy Keener, Dean Gentry, Jean Quinn, and Clara Powell.
The visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Reggie Coleman officiating.
Private burial will take place at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.