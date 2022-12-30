Virginia "Jennie" White Hardiman of St. Joseph, Tennessee, passed away December 25, 2022, on Christmas Day after an extended illness. She was a resident of Countryside Healthcare for the last couple of months. Jennie was a full charge bookkeeper for 23 years, and owned Fireside Florist in Loretto for 10 ½ years.
She is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Cletus “Clete” Hardiman of St. Joseph, Tennessee. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Wright of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Leva White of Florence, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Polk and Lillian Hodges Whites; three brothers, Johnnie White of Savannah, Tennessee, L.A. “Short” White of Texas, and James Boyd White of Indiana; and two sisters, Pauline “Polly” Newman of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Edna White of Savannah, Tennessee.
Jennie was a devout Christian.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private graveside service was held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.