Virta Mae Crunk, 97, of Rogersville died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, 10-11 AM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the chapel with Bro. Bobby Walton officiating. Burial will be at Barkley White Cemetery.
Mrs. Crunk was a member of the Elgin Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and O’Dell Manus; 5 siblings; son, Roger Glover; grandson, Clifton Dison; sons-in-law, Morris Wilbanks and Wenston Dison.
Mrs. Crunk is survived by her children, Janie Butler (Johnnie), Patsy Wilbanks, Bonnie Dison, Linda Glover, Charles Crunk (Teresa), and Shelia Simpson (Gerald); 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice.
