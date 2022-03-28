W. C. Tomerlin passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Giles County on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in Prospect, Tennessee on September 17, 1927 and was 94 years old.
W. C. had a strong passion for cattle farming. He was a Board member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau, he was a member of First United Methodist Church, and of the Co-Op Board. For 28 years he served as a County Clerk at the Giles County Courthouse.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 28th, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Tomerlin, and sister, Francis.
He is survived by his
Wife of 74 years, Joan Tomerlin of Prospect, TN
Son, Mike (Lisa) Tomerlin of Decherd, TN
Daughter, Betty Ann (George) Kidd of Wisconsin
Son, Danny Tomerlin of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Pam (Bob) Mason of Memphis, TN
Grandchildren, April, Chris, Lee, William, Amanda (Sam), David (Sarah), Daniel (Hannah), and Stephen.
Six great-grandchildren and Sister, Imogene also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for W. C. Tomerlin.
