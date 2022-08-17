LOCAL OBITUARY

Wade Allan Greene , age 63 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday August 15, 2022 at Home.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Construction Worker,and a Christian.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Jessie Littrell and Shane Littrell will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Brother-                        Randy Greene                                 Leoma, TN 

Sisters-                          Brenda Moore                                Summertown, TN 

                                      Terri Hamm                                    Ethridge, TN 

                                      Marilyn Cummins                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive 

Preceded In Death By: Parents-    Jimmy & Bernice Huntley Greene 

      

      

