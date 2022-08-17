Wade Allan Greene , age 63 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday August 15, 2022 at Home. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Construction Worker,and a Christian. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Jessie Littrell and Shane Littrell will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Brother- Randy Greene Leoma, TN
Sisters- Brenda Moore Summertown, TN
Terri Hamm Ethridge, TN
Marilyn Cummins Lawrenceburg, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By: Parents- Jimmy & Bernice Huntley Greene
