Walter Glenn Murphy, Jr. was born on May 20, 1941, in Florence, AL and died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the age of 81. . He graduated from Coffee High School, Class of 1959, attended the University of Alabama, then spent four years in the United States Air Force, Office of the Judge Advocate. After returning to Florence, he graduated from Florence State University (now UNA), majoring in Marketing and Economics.
He started his career in banking with State National Bank in Decatur, AL, then with Marine Bank and Trust in Tampa, FL as Assistant Vice President and Retail Marketing Manager. While in this position he was responsible for the installation and startup of the first ATM in the State of Florida. Returning to Florence in 1972, he joined the First National Bank as Vice President and Manager of the Marketing Department.
In later years he became the owner of Lauderdale Environmental Services, providing environmental inspections and damage assessments on Hurricanes Frederick, Andrew, and Katrina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Glenn Murphy, Sr. and Wanda Rice Murphy, his son, Walter Glenn Murphy III, and two brothers, Richard Owen Murphy and Stephen Hugh Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Odom Murphy, a daughter, Erin Murphy Gunn (David), Corinth, MS, two grandsons, Drew Pullen, Muscle Shoals, and Carter Pullen, Corinth,sister, Laura Murphy Taylor (Velson) of Pensacola. sisters-in-law, Mary Murphy (Danny) of Florence and Janis Odom Lenderman, Savannah, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oakland Community Church at 2:30 p.m on Monday, October 24, 2022. Reception will follow at the Murphy home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oakland Community Church, 24315 CR 14, or First United Methodist Church, Florence.
You are invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.