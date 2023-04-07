Walter Jackson Russell, Jr., age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, April 05, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Oak Grove, LA, retired from the U.S. Air Force where he served his country honorably, and retired from Kennedy Space Center. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Russell, Sr. and Annie Lou Hollingsworth Russell; and one daughter, Jacquelyn Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Patsy Russell of Lawrenceburg, TN; five children, Raynelle Damon of Hillsboro, OR, Cathy Downey (Mike) of Atlantic, IA, Cherry Lovelace (Jim) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Walter Russell III (Lauri) of Somerville, AL, and Patsy Werkstell (Scott) of Hernando Beach, FL; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, April 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 08, 2023, with Tony Ayers officiating. Interment will be conducted at a later date at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, FL with military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
