LOCAL OBITUARY

Wanda Darlene McDow McGuire , age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday January 24, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Beautician,  and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Bishop Trent Allen will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday January 28, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Husband-                        Toby Wayne McGuire                            Lawrenceburg, TN 

Sons-                                Brent McGuire                                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                         Jason McGuire                                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

Daughter-                       Paula Crum (Marty)                               Lawrenceburg, TN 

Brother-                         David McDow (Sandra)                           Leoma, TN 

Sister-                             Barbara Whitley (Arnold)                      Lawrenceburg, TN 

5-Grandchildren 

8-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-   Allen C. & A. Oneda Pharr McDow 

Brothers- Don, Wayne, Paul Edward, Tim, & Ronnie McDow 

Sisters-     Jean Honeycutt, Joyce Howell, & Pam Rosson 

      

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you