Wanda Darlene McDow McGuire , age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday January 24, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Beautician, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Bishop Trent Allen will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday January 28, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Toby Wayne McGuire Lawrenceburg, TN
Sons- Brent McGuire Lawrenceburg, TN
Jason McGuire Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Paula Crum (Marty) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- David McDow (Sandra) Leoma, TN
Sister- Barbara Whitley (Arnold) Lawrenceburg, TN
5-Grandchildren
8-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Allen C. & A. Oneda Pharr McDow
Brothers- Don, Wayne, Paul Edward, Tim, & Ronnie McDow
Sisters- Jean Honeycutt, Joyce Howell, & Pam Rosson
