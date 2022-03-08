LOCAL OBITUARY

Wanda Faye Phillips, age 74, passes away at her home in Pulaski, on March 6, 2022.

She was born in Pulaski, TN, on September 30, 1947, retired from Timken, a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski, preceded in death by her parents, James Lamack and Sara Ellen Toomey Harwell, son, Tony Ray Birdsong.

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 12 Noon, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.

Survivors are:  son, Darrell Birdsong, Lewisburg, brothers, Paul Harwell and Judy, Indianapolis, Indiana, Toomey Harwell and Jan, Goodspring, sisters, Mary Jo Martins and Manny, Hendersonville, Sara Ann Hagood and Johnny, Minor Hill.

Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

carranderwinfh.com

