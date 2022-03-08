Wanda Faye Phillips, age 74, passes away at her home in Pulaski, on March 6, 2022.
She was born in Pulaski, TN, on September 30, 1947, retired from Timken, a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski, preceded in death by her parents, James Lamack and Sara Ellen Toomey Harwell, son, Tony Ray Birdsong.
Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 12 Noon, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors are: son, Darrell Birdsong, Lewisburg, brothers, Paul Harwell and Judy, Indianapolis, Indiana, Toomey Harwell and Jan, Goodspring, sisters, Mary Jo Martins and Manny, Hendersonville, Sara Ann Hagood and Johnny, Minor Hill.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
