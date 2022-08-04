Wanda Gail Clayton, age 72, of Lawerenceburg, TN passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was of the Baptist Faith. In her spare time she loved to fish with her sister, being outdoors, sitting on the porch, and was a talented cook. She loved her family dearly.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Billy T. and Jonnie Adams; Brother, Johnny Adams; Sisters, Betty Harlow, Lynn Ingram.
She is survived by her Husband of 51 years, Bobby Clayton; Son, Chris Clayton (Melissa); Daughters, Tammy Holt (Wendell), Lori Clayton; Brothers, Mike Adams, Joe Adams (Brenda); Sisters, Kay Spears, Mary Smith (Bobby), Carolyn Hodge; Grandchildren, Chelsea (Shawn), Megan (Michael), Molly, Abby, Ally, Aiden, Tabitha (Jed), Josh (Ashley); Great Grandchildren, Silas, Zeke, Adeline; several nieces and nephews; Her Beloved Cat, Church.
The visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Tom Reeves officiating.
Interment will be at New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
