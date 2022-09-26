Wanda Gail Tosh Willis, age 66, passed away at her home on Monday, September 26, 2022.
She was born in Pulaski, TN, on January 5, 1956, retired from Denbo, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander and Lillian Gaynell Hall Tosh, sister, Linda Johnson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 4PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: son, Richard Hodges, Pulaski, daughters, Daphne Long, Pulaski, Rhonda Myers, Pulaski, Kim Willis, Goodspring, brothers, Alton Tosh (Geneva), Pulaski, Jerry Tosh, Pulaski, sisters, Shirley Shelton, Pulaski, Pauline Smith, Ethridge, Paula West (Jim) Goodspring, grandchildren, Hank Alsup, Ryan Myers, Travis Alsup, Mary Jaidyn Willis, Lilli Long, Daulton Hodges, Dustin Hodges, great grandchild, Scarlett VanderPloeg.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
