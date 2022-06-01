LOCAL OBITUARY

Wanda Lee Pratt, age 82, of Ethridge, TN passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired from Ball Corporation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Dewey and Emma Woodward Pratt; two sisters, Margaret Inman and Marie Groom; and two brothers, Calvin Pratt and Dewey Pratt.

She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Pratt of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Lee Pratt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you