Wanda Lee Pratt, age 82, of Ethridge, TN passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired from Ball Corporation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Dewey and Emma Woodward Pratt; two sisters, Margaret Inman and Marie Groom; and two brothers, Calvin Pratt and Dewey Pratt.
She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Pratt of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
