Warren K. Hooker, Jr., age 90, of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Leoma Church of Christ. He loved playing with his grandchildren and being outside.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Kent Hooker, Sr., and Mary Alice Rice Hooker; one daughter, Christy Shults; and one son, William E. Hooker.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Clara Irene Hooker of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Hand of Leoma, TN; two sons, Michael Warren Hooker of Lawrenceburg, TN, and John Kent Hooker (Kim) of Leoma, TN; one daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Hooker of Lawrenceburg, TN; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023, with Rodney Livingston and Van Vansandt officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to The Memorial Scholarship Foundation at Leoma Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
