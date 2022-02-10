Wayne Reeves passed away February 7, 2022, at Hellen Keller Hospital. He was a retired Machine Operator for Southwire and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Wife: Patsy Riley Reeves
Son: Brad Reeves (Carey)
Daughter: Brooke Hunt (Nathan)
Several siblings
Grandchildren: Briley Reeves & Parker Burgess
Preceded in death by:
Mother: Eula Lewter
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, at the church, with Jack Flowers, Doug Jackson & Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Brad Reeves, Briley Reeves, Parker Burgess, Nathan Hunt, Dwayne Riley,
Tim May & Josh Curbow.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors at Hellen Keller Hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Ridgeway. Thanks to Justin Myrick for the beautiful flowers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements
