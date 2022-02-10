LOCAL OBITUARY

Wayne Reeves passed away February 7, 2022, at Hellen Keller Hospital.  He was a retired Machine Operator for Southwire and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Patsy Riley Reeves

            Son:  Brad Reeves (Carey)

            Daughter:  Brooke Hunt (Nathan)

            Several siblings

            Grandchildren:  Briley Reeves & Parker Burgess

Preceded in death by:

            Mother:  Eula Lewter

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Lone Cedar Church of Christ.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, at the church, with Jack Flowers, Doug Jackson & Tim Grigsby officiating.  Burial will be at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Brad Reeves, Briley Reeves, Parker Burgess, Nathan Hunt, Dwayne Riley,

Tim May & Josh Curbow.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors at Hellen Keller Hospital.  A special thanks to Dr. Ridgeway.  Thanks to Justin Myrick for the beautiful flowers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

