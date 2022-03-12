Wayne Rene Wildes, age 61, of Summertown, TN passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, in a tragic automobile accident. He was a native of Bonaire, GA, and resided in Crawford County, GA for 36 years. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Chapel Grove Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy and Martha Rose Chapman Wildes; two brothers, McKinnon Wildes and Marcus Wildes; and one brother-in-law, Kenny Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Wildes of Summertown, TN; one son, Jesse Wildes (Jennifer) of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Lacy Ivey of Musella, GA; three grandchildren, Jaylon Ivey, Nevaeh Ivey, and Waylan Wildes; four sisters, Carolyn Stewart, Marlene Hill (Johnny), Lacine Williams, and Marilyn Roberson (Benny), all of Bonaire, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Chapel Grove Church of Christ at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with George Battey officiating. Mr. Wildes will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
