Wendell Kay Garner, age 82, of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Pulaski. She was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from W. E. Stephens Mfg., and a member of Fall River Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Verlie Cross Roberts; her husband, J. R. Garner; and three sisters, Shirley McCafferty, Hazel Prokesh, and Jackie Hanely.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ristau of Athens, AL, and Dena Belew (Allen) of Leoma, TN; one son, Dennis Garner (Barbara Carol) of Leoma, TN; one sister, Juanita Sue McKissack of Ethridge, TN; seven grandchildren, Jamey Hagan, Jay Belew, Josh Garner, Kala Wright, Lance Garner, Nikki Ristau, and Jazmin Ristau; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2023, with Brian Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery - Sugar Creek in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
