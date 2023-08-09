LOCAL OBIT

Wendell Kay Garner, age 82, of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Pulaski.  She was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from W. E. Stephens Mfg., and a member of Fall River Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Verlie Cross Roberts; her husband, J. R. Garner; and three sisters, Shirley McCafferty, Hazel Prokesh, and Jackie Hanely.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ristau of Athens, AL, and Dena Belew (Allen) of Leoma, TN; one son, Dennis Garner (Barbara Carol) of Leoma, TN; one sister, Juanita Sue McKissack of Ethridge, TN; seven grandchildren, Jamey Hagan, Jay Belew, Josh Garner, Kala Wright, Lance Garner, Nikki Ristau, and Jazmin Ristau; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2023, with Brian Parker officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery - Sugar Creek in Lawrence County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Wendell Kay Garner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 11
Funeral Service
Friday, August 11, 2023
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you