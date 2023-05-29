Wendell W. Ratliff, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Methodist Faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to bluegrass music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ina Mae Sneed Ratliff; one step-daughter, Diane Staggs; and eight siblings.
He is survived by two daughters, Rita Johns (Rex) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Kathy Sisk (Steve) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Will Ratliff of Lawrenceburg, TN; two step-daughters, Linda Moore (Doyle) of Ethridge, TN and Theresa Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Betty Bonee of Lawrenceburg, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Mars Hill Cemetery at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
