Wesley Eugene Tankersley, age 81 of Nashville, passed away early Friday Morning July 21st 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Nashville Tennessee.
Mr. Tankersley was born on January 1st 1942, in Pulaski TN, to Willard and Quilla Tankersley. Mr. Tankersley, “TANK”, retired from Gibbs Brothers Inc., a paving company in the greater Nashville area. He was employed with Gibbs brothers Inc. for 35 years and his career in paving spanned more than 60+ years, he was widely respected in the industry. He was a member of the Liberty Hill Baptist church. Eugene was a humble and endearing spirit resounding in constant love. His priority in life was family and grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed classic cars, boating, deep sea fishing, construction equipment, and anything grading & paving. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother JW Tankersley and his beloved son Dwight Tankersley.
Visitation will be Sunday July 23, 2023 at 3pm – 6pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday July 24, 2023 at 1pm at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include his loving wife Peggy Casteel Tankersley, his sons Michael Tankersley (Becky) of Pulaski, Shannon Tankersley (Kne) of Murfreesboro, Michael Maggard of Nashville, Eric Maggard (Helen Ro) of Seattle, and daughter Andrea Dimmick (Steve) of Pulaski, he is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom he adored.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
