Weston James Venable was born sleeping at 32 weeks gestation on June 11, 2023. Upon his highly anticipated arrival, he was born at 12:30 pm at Maury Regional Medical Center where he weighed 5 pounds 1 oz and was 18 1/2 inches long. Weston was the treasured and tenderly loved son of Dakota and Hannah Venable, and baby brother to (the best big brother ever) Hunter. Their family lives in the City of Ethridge. Weston James was very loved by all of this family, especially his daddy, momma, and big brother. His absence in their lives will forever be felt until they meet again, Weston will be their angel baby.
Weston is survived by his daddy and momma (Dakota & Hannah Venable); his brother (Hunter); maternal pawpaw and mawmaw (Mark & Sarah Brewer); meemaw (Earlene Kilburn); granny (Bonnie Brewer); paternal papa (Owen Venable); Granny Sissy, (Sharon Tidwell); grandmother (Deborah Bivens); great-grandmother (Willie Faye Venable); uncle (Daniel Brewer); aunts (Emma-Lee and Kaitlyn Brewer) and (Danielle Venable); along with other aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Weston is preceded in death by his maternal grandaddy (Clyde Kilburn) and his paternal pop (Doris Venable) which are holding our sweet baby boy in their arms until we can him again ourselves in Heaven.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Old Ethridge Cemetery at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with Brandon Smith officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
