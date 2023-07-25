Wilburn Claude Fox of Elkton, TN passed away on July 25th, 2023 at NHC Pulaski. He was born in Giles County, TN on October 5th, 1933 and was 89 years old.
Wilburn was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Wilburn enjoyed spending time in the garden, mowing the grass, and being on the farm. In his free time, you could find him tinkering on mowers in his shop.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 28th, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow on Friday, July 28th, 2023 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Prospect Cemetery.
Wilburn was preceded in death by, his parents, Charlie and Nettie Fox.
He is survived by,
His wife of 70 years, Betty Fox of Prospect, TN
Sons, Forrest Fox of Prospect, TN
Mickey Fox of Brownsboro, AL
3 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren
Brother, Samuel Fox of Cornersville, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Wilburn Claude Fox.
