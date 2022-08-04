Willa Dean Flowers , age 89 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of First Street Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Rodney Livingston will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- David Flowers (Lisa) Westpoint, TN
Daughter- Debbie Flowers Grace Mulberry, FL
2 Brothers- James Giles Loretto, TN
Raymond Giles Loretto, TN
Sister- Imogene Vanderford Barton, FL
5 Grandchildren
10 Great Grandchildren
