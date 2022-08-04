LOCAL OBITUARY

Willa Dean Flowers , age 89 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of First Street Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm Rodney Livingston will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Five Points Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                            David Flowers (Lisa)                     Westpoint, TN

Daughter-                  Debbie Flowers Grace                   Mulberry, FL

2 Brothers-               James Giles                                      Loretto, TN

                                   Raymond Giles                                Loretto, TN

Sister-                       Imogene Vanderford                       Barton, FL

5 Grandchildren

10 Great Grandchildren

     

To plant a tree in memory of Willa Flowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you