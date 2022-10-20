Willa Ruth Thompson, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Vesta Stout Henderson; her husband, Brown Thompson; one son, Michael Neal "Mike" Thompson; and two brothers, Talmadge Henderson and Alpheus "Al" Henderson.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy King (Phil) and Becky Reynolds (Mike), both of Murfreesboro, TN; one son, Rick Thompson of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg and special caregiver, Nikki Prince.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Public Library, The Gideons International, or the Easterseals. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
