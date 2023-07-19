Willard Brownie Bivens, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Loretto, TN, retired from Rockford Screw Products; and a member of Clifton Church of Christ. He enjoyed going fishing, and was also a member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruby Fox Bivens; his wife, Marianna Denert Bivens; one daughter; one brother, Melvin Eugene Bivens; one sister, Ludie Mae Griffin; two sisters-in-law, Doris Bivens and Joan Bivens; and one brother-in-law, Horrace Farr.
He is survived by four brothers, Alvin Ira Bivens (Mary Lois) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Charles Evert Bivens of Lawrenceburg, TN, Delmer Lurton Bivens of Decatur, AL, and Julius Elmo Bivens (Jimmy Gail) of Leoma, TN; two sisters, Eula Green of Leoma, TN and Vestal Farr of Centerville, TN; two grandchildren; and twenty-six nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, July 21, 2023, with Tracy Love officiating. Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
