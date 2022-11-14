William Austin Whitley passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. He was born on September 27th, 2011 in Huntsville, Alabama and was 11 years old.
Austin was an amazing son and brother. His smile and his laugh could go on for miles. Austin loved listening to music and playing outside. He was training his new dog to compete in shows, she’s a corgi that he named Nova. Austin thought old dad jokes were the best jokes and he loved doing math. He never went anywhere without his headphones. Austin could mimic ANY sound, beat or accent that he heard. He loved to hunt for geodes and crystals on the farm. He also loved animals. He had cats, dogs, chickens, rabbits, ducks, and a turkey. Austin loved his family, and of course we love and miss him with every breath. He was his brother’s fiercest protector and best friend.
The visitation will be from 2:00pm until 5:00pm on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral home.
A private funeral service will follow at 5:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
He is survived by,
His parents William Justin and Kristi Lynn Wisehart Whitley of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Brothers, Hunter “Bug” Hamilton,
Cole Whitley,
and Hunter “Bubba” Whitley.
Sister, KayLynn Grace Whitley.
Grandparents, William Roy and Jennifer Whitley of Minor Hill
And Virginia and Gordon Wright of Washington.
Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for William Austin Whitley.
