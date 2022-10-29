William “Bill” Earl Jones, age 89 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Seventh Day Adventist church. He loved fishing, farming, gardening, and making things with his hands. He was extremely creative and he loved to get out and socialize with people as well as getting out to ride around and travel.
He is preceded in death by his Wife; Ava Lee Jones; Parents, William Leonard and Cora Parish Jones; Son, Roger Earl Jones; Brother, James L. Jones; Sister, Agnes Staggs; Grandchild, Jonathan Earl Jones.
He is survived by his Daughters, Connie Twigger (David), Doris Davenport; Grandchildren, Michelle, Amanda, Crystal, Jeremy; Great Grandchildren, Christina, Markie, Cody, Daven, Nala, Jace, Riley, Addie, Jensen; Great Great Grandchild, Zayden
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
