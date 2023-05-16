William Charles Sanderson passed away on May 12th , 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. He was born on December 25th, 1931 in Giles County and was 91 years old.
Mr. Sanderson served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He enjoyed gardening, crappie fishing, working in the yard, watching sports, and was an outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and always loved going to his kids and grandchildren’s ballgames.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will follow in the Minor Hill Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Bessie Lee Bailey Sanderson. Brother, J.B. Sanderson. Sisters, Lorene Sanderson and Allie Hammers
He is survived by,
His wife Margaret Sanderson of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Daughter, Davidia (Stephanie) Sanderson of Athens, Alabama.
Daughter, Linda (Ronnie) Tarpley of Prospect, Tennessee.
Son, Mike Sanderson of Ardmore.
Son, Ronald (Rob) Sanderson of Ashville, North Carolina.
Son, Terry Sanderson of Ardmore.
Grandchildren, Chad (Erica) Tarpley, Brent (Kayla) Tarpley, Lacey (Colin) Blakley, and Skyler Sanderson.
Great grandchildren, Fisher and Emersyn Blakley and Brady, Lucas, Hudson, and Avery Tarpley
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for William Charles Sanderson.
