William Cyle (Pete) Hendrix, Jr., of Pulaski, TN, passed away on May 11, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Minor Hill, Tennessee on September 14, 1934 and was 87 years old.
Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a devoted Christian and a member of East Hill Church of Christ. He loved to farm and enjoyed fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, but most importantly he never missed the opportunity to win souls for Christ. Pete will be missed, but never forgotten.
The visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce with Bro. Danny Pettus officiating.
The burial will follow in the Hendrix Cemetery on Fall River Road in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The family request memorial donation be made to the C. W. Hart Scholarship Fund c/o 509 East Madison Street Pulaski, TN 38478.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Nancy Sue Martin Hendrix. His parents William Cyle and Lola Griffin Hendrix, Sr. His daughter-in-law Peggy Gowan Hendrix along with two brothers. His son-in-law, Ronnie Thompson, of Minor Hill, TN, and his great-grandson Benjamin Hendrix.
He is survived by his:
Son, William Cyle (Petie) Hendrix, III (Pat) of Southaven, MS.
Three daughters, Joy King (Mark) of Pulaski, TN, Dawn Thompson of Minor Hill, TN, Lee Hasting (Stanley), of Decatur, AL.
Sisters, Mildred Patterson and Peggy Skeets of Pulaski.
Brother-in-law, Bobby Martin (Jan), of Pulaski, TN.
Sister-in-law, Peggy Newell of Texas.
8 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
1 niece and numerous nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for William Cyle (Pete) Hendrix, Jr.
