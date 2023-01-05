William Dale "Bill" Ashley, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Norma Robinson Ashley; his children, Robin Thompson (Kevin), Wren Fraser (Christian); and his brother, Clifford H. Ashley, III. Surviving grandchildren are Brittany Walden (Jeff), Reagan Thompson, and Adam Fraser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford H. Ashley, Jr. and Christine Crosslin Ashley.
Bill was born in Shelbyville, TN on May 22, 1942. He graduated from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry in 1965 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
While at UT, Bill lived at the Blount County Farm Experimental Station and helped with the hog, cattle, and sheep herds. He served from 1965-1971 as a Specialist for the 568th Light Maintenance Company of the TN Army National Guard. He farmed in partnership with his father from 1965 to 1987 on a 600 acre beef and hog farm in Bedford County. In 1968, he was awarded Bedford County's Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He served Bedford County from 1983 to 1990 as a board member of the Soil Conservation Service. Bill retired from the TN Farmers Co-op where he served Maury, Lawrence, and Giles County as a Feed, Animal Health, and Livestock Specialist. He was a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church.
Bill loved soaking up the wonders of life that surrounded him. He was particularly fond of watching sports, attending livestock shows, and people watching. He was a man of few words, but did like to ask questions and kept everyone on their toes with his quick wit. His dry sense of humor will be deeply missed.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, January 07, 2023, at Mars Hill United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Mars Hill United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 07, 2023, with Billy Beal officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to honor Bill's love for watching the children of the church by making contributions to the Children's Ministry at Mars Hill UMC at 637 Weakley Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
