William Dalton Holden, 83, of Killen died Monday, August 22, 2022, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10-11 AM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the chapel with Pastor Danny Holden and Kaleb Jones officiating. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
Mr. Holden retired as a carpenter. He was a member of the Elgin Cross Roads Primitive Baptist Church. He served his country in the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Georgie Lee Holden, Arnold Holden, Leland Holden, Jimmy Holden, and Cleveland Holden; parents, Tommie and Annie Laura Holden.
Mr. Holden is survived by his wife, Brenda Holden; children, Tonia McCarley (Barry), Billy Holden (JoAnn), Derrick Holden (Amanda), Brian Jones (Joy), and Barry Jones (Mary); sisters, Shirley Collins and Carolyn Thomas; brother, Mark Holden; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
