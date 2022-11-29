William David "Slick" Bailey, age 72, of Mount Pleasant, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired bartender, a member of American Legion Post 146, and of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Bailey, Jr. and Beulah Mae "Boots" Henson Bailey.
He is survived by one sister, Kathy McCormack of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Butch Bailey of Lawrenceburg, TN, Bud Bailey of Mt. Pleasant, TN, and Rod Bailey of Lawrenceburg, TN; six nieces and two nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, with Nathan Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.