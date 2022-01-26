William “Bill” Dean Ball of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away on January 25, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital at the age of 79. He was born on July 14, 1942 in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Mr. Ball was a kind and loving man who graduated from Giles County High School in 1960 and graduated from Austin Peay State University. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force before working at Timken Bearing where he retired. Mr. Ball was a member of East Hill Church of Christ in Pulaski.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William David and Elizabeth Frances Tatum Ball.
He is survived by,
Brother, Charles (Linda) Ball of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Carolyn Ball Biles (Kenneth) of Murfreesboro, TN
Mary Jane Ball White (Bobby) of Anderson, AL
Rose Marie Ball Defoe (Jim) of Athens, AL
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for William “Bill” Dean Ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.