William “Billy” Edward Richardson, 65 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away in Snellville, Georgia on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Marie Richardson; Parents, Robert and Helen Richardson; Uncle, Larry Stevenson; Great Grandchild, Janie Marie Isley.
He is survived by his Son, William Darnell Richardson (Misty) of Columbia, TN, Amber Brant of East, TN; Sister, Gwen Richardson of Snellville, GA; Grandchildren, Codey Bostick (Cassandra), Shakeya Richardson, Cristen Isley (Cody), all of Lewisburg, TN, Dashay Richardson of North Bergen New Jersey, Kinsleigh Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; Great Grandchildren, Greyson Horton, Emma and Jayleen Isley, Jackson, Waylon, Coraline, and Gibson Bostick all of Lewisburg, TN; A host of Aunts, and one Uncle, and several cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Bumpas Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
