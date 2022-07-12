LOCAL OBITUARY

William “Billy” Edward Richardson, 65 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away in Snellville, Georgia on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Marie Richardson; Parents, Robert and Helen Richardson; Uncle, Larry Stevenson; Great Grandchild, Janie Marie Isley.

He is survived by his Son, William Darnell Richardson (Misty) of Columbia, TN, Amber Brant of East, TN; Sister, Gwen Richardson of Snellville, GA; Grandchildren, Codey Bostick (Cassandra), Shakeya Richardson, Cristen Isley (Cody), all of Lewisburg, TN, Dashay Richardson of North Bergen New Jersey, Kinsleigh Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; Great Grandchildren, Greyson Horton, Emma and Jayleen Isley, Jackson, Waylon, Coraline, and Gibson Bostick all of Lewisburg, TN; A host of Aunts, and one Uncle, and several cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m.

Interment will be at Bumpas Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com

All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home

