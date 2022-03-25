William F. Ferguson, Sr., age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Little Rock, AR, a retired truck driver, and a member of the VFW. Mr. Ferguson served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ann Ferguson; and his wife, Lois Ferguson.
He is survived by one son, William Frank Ferguson, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, TN; one step-son, John Taylor of KY; one sister, Nancy Ferguson of San Diego, CA; and one nephew, Mike of San Diego, CA
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, March 28, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, March 28, 2022, with Charlie Kincaid officiating. Interment will follow at Old Town Cemetery in Waynesboro, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
